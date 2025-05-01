AIIB backs Antalya airport expansion with long-term loan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has provided a 140 million euro long-term project finance loan to support the ongoing expansion of Antalya Airport, Türkiye’s second-busiest international gateway, Trend reports.

The financing also helps refinance 80 million euros in earlier construction bridge facilities, bringing AIIB’s total commitment to the project to 202.5 million euros between 2023 and 2024.

This contribution is part of a broader 2.5 billion euro financing package involving the International Finance Corporation (IFC), European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Deutsche Investitions und Entwicklungsgesellschaft (DEG), and several commercial banks. The initiative supports infrastructure upgrades aimed at meeting growing passenger demand and integrating sustainable solutions.

The expansion includes new terminal facilities, LEED-certified infrastructure, and on-site solar farms. These upgrades are designed to align with climate mitigation goals while enhancing the airport’s operational capacity. Antalya Airport is now equipped to handle up to 80 million passengers annually following the recent inauguration of the expanded terminals by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on April 12.

The project aligns with AIIB’s Transport Sector Strategy and the Paris Agreement, serving as a reference case for the bank’s approach to climate-aligned airport infrastructure.

Through this initiative, AIIB aims to strengthen regional connectivity and long-term transport development in Türkiye.