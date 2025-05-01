Uzbek-Russian trade gains momentum with robust 1Q results and ambitious targets for 2030
In the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion, with Uzbek exports to Russia increasing by 18.2 percent. The two countries also discussed the implementation of the Uzbekistan–Russia Joint Action Plan for 2024–2030, aimed at boosting bilateral trade and achieving a target of $30 billion in trade turnover.
