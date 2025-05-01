EBRD appoints new first VP and head of client services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has appointed Greg Guyett as its new First Vice President and Head of Client Services Group, effective September 1, 2025, Trend reports.

He will succeed Jürgen Rigterink, who has held the position since 2018.

In his new role, Guyett will oversee the EBRD’s banking, advisory, and policy activities. These functions support the bank’s work in strengthening market economies across its countries of operation. In 2024, EBRD reported investments totaling 16.6 billion euros.

Guyett, a U.S. national, joins the EBRD from HSBC Holdings plc, where he currently chairs the Strategic Clients Group. He previously served as CEO of Global Banking and Markets and was a member of HSBC’s Group Executive Committee. Earlier in his career, he spent 30 years at J.P. Morgan in various senior leadership roles.

He will also serve on the EBRD’s Executive Committee.