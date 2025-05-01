KMG International sees strong growth in crude oil resale volumes in 2024
In 2024, KMG International saw significant growth in its crude oil resale volumes, primarily driven by increased supplies from Tengizchevroil to Petraco Energies. Additionally, there was an uptick in supplies from KEBCO at Kashagan and other sources of Azerbaijani oil. Meanwhile, oil product production at Kazakhstan and Romanian refineries experienced a slight decline, although Kazakhstan's refineries showed improved efficiency, leading to a modest increase in output.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy