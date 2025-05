Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ Kamran Aliyev has been reappointed as the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree regarding the appointment.

Kamran Aliyev was appointed Prosecutor General by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on May 1, 2020. His term of authority expired on May 1, 2025.