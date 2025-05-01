IMF upgrades Turkmenistan’s GDP forecast for 2025-2026

The IMF forecasts Turkmenistan's GDP growth to reach 2.3 percent in both 2025 and 2026, maintaining the projections made in October 2024. Despite this stable outlook, inflation remains above target, rising to 4.8 percent due to external price pressures. Additionally, the IMF has revised growth projections for the Central Asia region, expecting a gradual slowdown but sustained growth above pre-pandemic levels.

