President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds for major road repair project in Gusar district

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree regarding the major renovation of the Gukhuroba-Hiloba-Yasaoba-Anigoba-Ashaghi Imamkulukand-Shirvanli highway in the Gusar district, Trend reports.

Under the decree, for major repair of the Gukhuroba-Hiloba-Yasaoba-Anigoba-Ashaghi Imamkulukand-Shirvanli highway, which connects six settlements with a population of 5,000 people, an initial amount of 1.5 million manat ($882,3) from the funds specified in subparagraph 1.19.21 of the "Distribution of funds intended for state-owned investments (investment expenses) in the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025," approved by the Presidential decree No. 445 dated January 10, 2025, has been allocated to the Azerbaijan State Roads Agency.

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Azerbaijan is responsible for providing the financing in the amount specified in Part 1 of this decree.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with including the financial resources necessary for the continuation of the major repair of the highway in the distribution of state capital investment expenses in the draft state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is responsible for resolving any issues arising from this decree.

