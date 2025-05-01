Azerbaijan, North Macedonia weigh up economic and trade cooperation opportunities (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia Zoran Dimitrovski, Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The meeting discussed the existing bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and North Macedonia, as well as regional and global developments.

The increasing dynamism of high-level visits and contacts between the two countries in recent times was acknowledged, and the importance of the mechanism for political consultations between the Foreign Ministries in continuing and developing the intergovernmental dialogue was emphasized.

Opportunities for cooperation in the fields of economy and trade were discussed, and it was noted that there are broad prospects for the development of partnership in traditional and renewable energy sectors. The inclusion of North Macedonia in the list of countries supplied with Azerbaijani natural gas was mentioned with satisfaction.

The importance of promoting exchanges in humanitarian fields, including education, culture, and tourism, was highlighted in terms of strengthening ties between our peoples and adding value to interstate relations.

Bayramov informed the counterpart in detail about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the process of Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization, and the factors hindering this process. The necessity of eliminating Armenia’s territorial claims against Azerbaijan in its constitution and abolishing organizations like the Minsk Group, which have already lost their relevance, was emphasized for the signing of a final peace agreement between the parties.

During the meeting, discussions were also held on other matters of mutual interest.

On the same day, the first political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and North Macedonia were held. The political consultations were led by Deputy Minister Fariz Rzayev from Azerbaijan and Dimitrovski from North Macedonia.

