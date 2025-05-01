Iran, Azerbaijan possess invaluable potential for economic dev't of region - official

The article discussed an invaluable potential for the economic and trade development between Iran and Azerbaijan. According to the Governor of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Reza Rahmani, the development of relations and economic relations and new perspectives between the two countries in this direction were revealed during meetings with Azerbaijani businessmen as a part of the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan. Rahmani added that Iran cooperates in trade and economic fields with Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Arab countries located south of Iran

