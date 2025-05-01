Uzbekistan's NMMC launches landmark gold mining facility

Photo: NMMC

NMMC has rolled out the red carpet for a 1,000-meter-deep vertical skip shaft at Zarmitan, marking Uzbekistan’s first of its kind in the field. The shaft is set to boost ore hoisting capacity, create 90 jobs, and haul 1.4 million tonnes of ore each year, bringing an economic windfall of $1.5 million. The project was wrapped up with a little help from our friends across the pond.

