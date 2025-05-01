Uzbekistan's NMMC launches landmark gold mining facility
Photo: NMMC
NMMC has rolled out the red carpet for a 1,000-meter-deep vertical skip shaft at Zarmitan, marking Uzbekistan’s first of its kind in the field. The shaft is set to boost ore hoisting capacity, create 90 jobs, and haul 1.4 million tonnes of ore each year, bringing an economic windfall of $1.5 million. The project was wrapped up with a little help from our friends across the pond.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy