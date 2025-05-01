TotalEnergies, OQEP start building low-carbon LNG plant in Sohar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Under the patronage of Oman’s Minister of Energy and Minerals, H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, the groundbreaking ceremony for the Marsa LNG plant took place in the port of Sohar, northern Oman, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, and Ahmed Al Azkawi, CEO of OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP), marking one year since the project's Final Investment Decision.

Marsa LNG LLC, a joint venture between TotalEnergies (80%) and OQEP (20%), is developing the plant, which will have a liquefaction capacity of 1 million tons per year. LNG production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2028 and will primarily serve the marine fuel market in the Gulf region.

The facility is fully electrified and integrated with a 300 MWp solar power plant, making it one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG plants globally. The plant is designed to emit less than 3 kg of CO2 equivalent per barrel of oil equivalent (boe) in scope 1 and 2 emissions—around 90% below the global industry average.

The Marsa LNG site will also serve as the first LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East. A dedicated bunkering vessel, Monte Shams, is currently under construction and will be stationed in Sohar from 2028. It will provide LNG fuel to various types of vessels, including container ships, tankers, and cruise ships.

Officials at the ceremony highlighted the project's alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and its contribution to the country's goals for sustainable energy and industrial innovation. The Marsa LNG project is expected to support the energy transition in maritime transport, reduce emissions, and contribute to the local economy through job creation and capacity building.