Governor of West Azerbaijan argues Iran-Azerbaijan-Türkiye railway drives regional dev't

The publication evaluates broad economic prospects promised by a joint railway line between Iran, Azerbaijan and Türkiye. According to the Governor of Iran's West Azerbaijan Province Reza Rahmani, the project ranks with crucial ones. One route of the railway line on the East-West Corridor goes north along the Caspian Sea coast. The second route is a railway line that can continue through West Azerbaijan Province to both the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and Türkiye

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register