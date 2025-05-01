KazMunayGas, AD Ports empower Middle Corridor with groundbreaking shipping co-op

Photo: KazMunayGas

On May 1, 2025, a meeting took place in Abu Dhabi between Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas, and Mohamed Al Shamsi, CEO of AD Ports Group. The discussion focused on the construction of container ships for the Caspian Sea, with AD Ports Group making an investment decision to build two modern container vessels with a record capacity of 780 TEU. The partnership between KazMunayGas and AD Ports Group also covers the development of tanker fleets, offshore project support, and broader cooperation in the region.

