Finnish companies to aid Tajikistan with road asset management under WB’s CARs-4 project

Photo: Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan

Tajikistan is joining forces with Finnish firms to give its road infrastructure a facelift through a project under the World Bank’s Central Asia Regional Links Program, with the goal of hitting the nail on the head in road management, safety, and cross-border trade.

