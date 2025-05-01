Azerbaijan’s ANAMA details monthly mine disposal efforts in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released data on demining operations carried out in April on liberated territories.

Data obtained by Trend from ANAMA shows that during the operations last month, a total of 302 anti-personnel mines, 79 anti-tank mines, and 3,047 unexploded ordnances (UXO) were found and neutralized.

The data indicates that an aggregate of 6,365 hectares of territory has undergone the demining process.

Demining operations were jointly conducted by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan, in collaboration with four private companies.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action was founded in 1998. It mobilizes the requisite resources to address mine action in alignment with national needs and priorities, coordinates inter-agency efforts for the safe clearance of mines from de-occupied and war-affected regions, continues to conduct research, clears mines from territories, and transfers them to end users, while also communicating Azerbaijan's mine issue to the global community and enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration with international and donor organizations to combat the mine threat.

