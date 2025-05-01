Azerbaijan's Central Bank releases latest data on currency reserves and monetary base

As of today, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is sitting on a mountain of currency reserves, topping $11 billion, which is a tidy little increase of $36 million since April 1. These reserves have seen a rise of $103 million since the start of the year, but they've taken a hit of $598.3 million over the past year. In the meantime, Azerbaijan's money supply is sitting at 20.7 billion manat ($12.1 billion), which is a drop in the bucket of 778.8 million manat since April 1. Since the start of the year, the money supply has taken a nosedive of 197.2 million manat, yet it has seen a silver lining with an increase of 723.4 million manat over the past year.

