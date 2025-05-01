Kazakhstani oil and gas giant reports rise in transportation and sales expenses for 2024
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas (KMG) reported an increase in transportation and sales expenses for 2024, mainly because the costs for loading, transportation, and storage by KMG International and KazMunayGas-Aero have gone through the roof. General and administrative expenses took a leap, fueled by compensation to QazaqGaz for trust management services and a helping hand for flood victims. On top of that, production costs have been on the rise, primarily because of soaring labor expenses and a spike in spending tied to production tasks, services, and internal logistics.
