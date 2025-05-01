Iran’s Melli bank Baku branch reinstates full activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The Baku branch of Iran’s Melli Bank (National Bank) has fully resumed its operations after a period of inactivity in Azerbaijan, the Chief Executive of Bank Melli Iran (BMI), Abolfazl Najarzadeh, wrote on X, Trend reports.

According to him, an agreement on the matter was reached during the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Azerbaijan.

The bank official stated that this decision reflects the mutual commitment of both countries to strengthen economic relations and has created valuable opportunities for businesspeople.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel