Azerbaijan’s medium-sized enterprises benefit from credit surge in 1Q2025

By the end of March 2025, loans to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan totaled 1.97 billion manat ($1.1 billion), reflecting a 14.8 percent increase from the previous year. This growth represents an additional 254 million manat ($149.4 million) compared to March 2024. The overall business loan portfolio in the country reached 14.9 billion manat ($8.8 billion), marking a 13.1 percent rise from the previous year. As of April 1, 2025, there were 4,100 active medium-sized enterprises in Azerbaijan, accounting for 2.1 percent of the country's commercial organizations, with most operating in sectors such as trade, construction, manufacturing, and professional services.

