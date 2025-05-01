KazMunayGas boosts oil shipments via Mediterranean and Caspian routes

Photo: KazMunayGas

The volume of Kazakh oil transported by sea increased significantly over the past year.According to a recent company report, there was notable growth in oil shipments through the Mediterranean Sea, largely due to increased exports from the Port of Ceyhan and expanded activity along the Aktau–Makhachkala and Aktau–Baku routes in the Caspian Sea.In contrast, oil transportation via the Black Sea saw a slight decline, while volumes through the Caspian Sea rose sharply compared to the previous year

