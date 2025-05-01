IMF revises up forecasts for Azerbaijan’s real GDP growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised up its forecasts for real GDP growth in Azerbaijan for 2025 and 2026, Trend reports.

In its April 2025 forecast IMF predicts the country’s real GDP to grow by 3.5 percent in 2025, before dropping to 2.5 percent in 2026. This is while in October 2024 report, the financial institution expected these figures to stand at 2.5 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.

Earlier, IMF share its forecasts for nominal GDP in Azerbaijan, noted that it is set to show positive trend rising to 171.522 billion manat in 2030.

The financial institution forecasts that the country’s GDP growth stabilizing at 2.4 percent in 2027 and 2028 each and rising to 2.5 percent in 2029 and 2030 each.

Non-oil sector GDP growth will stand at 4.5 percent in 2025, 3.7 percent in 2026, before stabilizing at 3.5 percent in 2027-2030.