TAP consortium reveals gas supply volume in 1Q 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Between 1 January and 29 March 2025, the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) transported a total of 2.55 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas, TAP AG consortium told Trend.

The consortium noted that Italy, Greece and Bulgaria received 2.12 bcm,0.23 bcm and 0.18 bcm during this period.

As a critical component of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP plays a vital role in diversifying Europe’s energy supply routes and advancing the continent’s transition toward decarbonization.

With an annual transport capacity of approximately 10 billion cubic meters (bcm), TAP has the potential to double its capacity to 20 bcm, reinforcing Europe's energy security and sustainability.

