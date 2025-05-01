Chinese YTO Airlines expands network with new cargo flights from Kazakhstan's Aktobe
Starting May 10, YTO Cargo Airlines will begin flights from Aktobe, boosting the region's role in the "China-Europe" transit route. The launch of a new railway route "Shanxi – Kazakhstan – Uzbekistan" will also speed up delivery times. The Kazakhstan-China Forum also focused on cooperation in agriculture, machinery, logistics, and tourism. Notably, a partnership agreement was signed between Kazakhstan's "Ramazan" company and China in the agro-industrial sector. The visit concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Intent to establish sister-city ties between Aktobe and Shanxi Province.
