Kazakhstan targets China for increased grain and oilseed exports

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan's national company, Food Contract Corporation, is in talks to supply grain and oilseeds for processing and export to China. Agreements have been made with Xi'an Ai Jyu to enhance the processing and export of agricultural products, including flour and vegetable oil. Additionally, Food Contract Corporation is working with Memolux to supply grain to a processing plant in North Kazakhstan, with plans to increase exports to 500,000 tons of grain and 100,000 tons of oilseeds annually.

