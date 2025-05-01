Kazakhstan targets China for increased grain and oilseed exports
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's national company, Food Contract Corporation, is in talks to supply grain and oilseeds for processing and export to China. Agreements have been made with Xi'an Ai Jyu to enhance the processing and export of agricultural products, including flour and vegetable oil. Additionally, Food Contract Corporation is working with Memolux to supply grain to a processing plant in North Kazakhstan, with plans to increase exports to 500,000 tons of grain and 100,000 tons of oilseeds annually.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy