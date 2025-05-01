Uzbekistan, Japan strengthen bilateral ties with focus on legal and judicial reforms

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Baxtiyor Saidov, and Japan’s Minister of Justice, Keisuke Suzuki, held a meeting to further strengthen the strategic partnership between their countries, Trend reports.

“We discussed a number of regional and global topics and key areas of bilateral cooperation, including legal reforms, judicial modernization, and the exchange of best practices in governance and rule of law. We also explored new avenues for institutional collaboration between our justice systems, contributing to the implementation of a reform agenda in our country,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan in his post on X platform.

In the interim, the trade turnover metrics between Uzbekistan and Japan reached a substantial $188.2 million during the period spanning January to May 2024. Based on the metrics provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, this statistic reflects a substantial 162 percent escalation relative to the corresponding timeframe in the previous fiscal year ($71.7 million during January–May 2023).

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel