Baku calls for dialogue and de-escalation between India and Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Baku expresses concern about recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the attack in Pahalgam, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

"We call on you to exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to de-escalate current tensions. It is important to refrain from unilateral actions in such a volatile situation.

Moreover, we hope an open and transparent international investigation will be carried out to resolve the current situation.

We believe a meaningful dialogue and negotiations, consistent with norms and principles of international law and relevant United Nations resolutions, is a path to address the conflict.

Recognizing the shared and mutual interest in regional stability, we hope the sides will pursue diplomatic channels to foster peace and cooperation, safeguarding the well-being of their peoples and the broader region," the statement reads.