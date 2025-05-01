Video footage on David Ishkhanyan’s supporting occupation of Shusha shown in court

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. During the hearing at the Baku Military Court on Thursday, a video footage was presented regarding the blocking of the road by defendant David Ishkhanyan for Azerbaijani military servicemen, who were trying to prevent the occupation of Shusha, Trend reports.

The videos prepared by Armenians demonstrate that the group led by D. Ishkhanyan blocked the road at the order of Monte Melkonyan, in order to stop the advancement of the Azerbaijani soldiers, who were trying to prevent the occupation of Shusha, in the direction of Khojavand.

According to the video footage, the commander of the group, Armen Avokyan, was killed during the battles on May 15, 1992, with David Ishkhanyan assuming his post.

The accused denied the facts presented in the video footage, describing them as propaganda. Ishkhanyan noted that the video footages were shot in early 2020, during the “parliamentary and presidential elections” of the so-called regime formed in the former occupied Azerbaijani territories, recalling that he was walking with a cane at the time and was physically unable to be involved in those events.

The trial for Armenian nationals accused of various crimes, including war crimes, terrorism, aggressive war preparation, genocide, violations of war laws, and financing terrorism, continues.