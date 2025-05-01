Deputy VP of SOCAR joins IGU executive committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ Deputy Vice President of the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), Vitaly Beylerbeyov, has been elected to the Executive Committee of the International Gas Union (IGU) for the 2025-2028 term, Trend reports citing SOCAR.

The election concluded on April 25, 2025, with more than 60 IGU members participating in the vote.

The newly formed six-member committee will begin its work following the 29th World Gas Conference, which will take place in Beijing from May 19 through May 23.

Beylerbeyov, who has worked in the oil and gas industry for more than three decades, has taken part in commercial negotiations and the management of key oil fields such as Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and the Shah Deniz gas-condensate field. He was also involved in the development of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

In addition, he contributed to negotiations on the Southern Gas Corridor and played a role in expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), both of which are vital for diversifying gas supplies to Europe.

Today, Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to 12 countries. 10 of them are European, eight of which are European, once again underlining Azerbaijan’s strategic importance as a reliable energy partner.

The International Gas Union, founded in 1931, is a global organization registered in Vevey, Switzerland, with its secretariat located in London, UK.

The IGU includes members from more than 80 countries, representing over 90 percent of the global gas market and every segment of the gas value chain. It organizes prestigious international events such as the World Gas Conference (WGC2025), the World LNG Conference (LNG2026), and the International Gas Research Conference (IGRC2027).

