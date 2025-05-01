Uzbekistan, New Development Bank set sights on green and infrastructure co-op

Photo: The Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1. Laziz Kudratov, Uzbekistan's Minister of Investments, Industry and Trade, held a videoconference with Dilma Rousseff, President of the New Development Bank (NDB), and discussed key areas of collaboration, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan.

The leaders explored potential cooperation in large-scale infrastructure projects, water management, renewable and green energy, as well as the development of high-speed railways, highways, and private investment initiatives.

Moreover, the NDB leadership was invited to attend the Tashkent International Investment Forum, scheduled for June 10-12, 2025.

Founded in 2015, the New Development Bank (NDB) was established by the BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa—with the aim of supporting infrastructure and sustainable development projects in emerging economies.