Azerbaijan bans import, production, and sale of incandescent lamps - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the law on amendments to the law of Azerbaijan "On Efficient Use of Energy Resources and Energy Efficiency", Trend reports.

According to the amendment, the import, production, and sale of electric incandescent lamps that can be used for lighting in alternating current circuits, except for incandescent lamps intended for special use in production processes and products whose main purpose is not lighting, are prohibited from the following dates:

- Incandescent lamps with a power of 60 W and above from January 1, 2026;

- Incandescent lamps with a power of 25 W (including 25 W) up to 60 W from July 1, 2026.