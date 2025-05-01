Azerbaijan funds digital education resource development.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The Information Technology Department under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan has completed the process of acquiring services for the development of digital education resources, Trend reports.

The department has finalized relevant procedures and signed a contract with Edumedia-Azerbaijan Limited Liability Company (LLC) to implement these services.

Under the agreement, a payment of over 1.9 (1,957,866) million manat ($1.1 million) has been made to the LLC for the execution of the tasks.

Edumedia-Azerbaijan was officially registered in 2011. The company, with a charter capital of 60 manat ($35.2), is legally represented by Orkhan Abasov.

