Azerbaijan’s construction sector sees strong growth in business loans in 1Q2025

Economy Materials 1 May 2025 18:48 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ Business loans issued by banks in Azerbaijan to the construction sector reached a total of 1.45 billion manat ($852.9 million) as of April 1, 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) indicates that this figure represents an increase of 203 million manat ($119.4 million), or 12.5 percent, compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, the total business loan portfolio of banks operating in Azerbaijan amounted to 14.9 billion manat ($8.7 million) during this period.

Moreover, the business loan portfolio of banks in the country grew by 13.1 percent, or 1.7 billion manat ($1 billion) in comparison to April 1, 2024.

