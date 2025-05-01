Italian parliamentary delegation visits Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO)

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, May 1. A delegation of members from the Italy-Azerbaijan interparliamentary friendship group arrived Thursday in the city of Khankendi following their tour to Aghdam city, Trend reports.

The guests are familiarizing themselves with the ongoing restoration efforts in Khankendi.

The Italian parliamentarians are accompanied by MP Azer Karimli.

As part of a visit to the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the delegation from the Italian-Azerbaijani Friendship Group of the Italian Parliament toured Aghdam city of Azerbaijan.

The delegation viewed the Imaret complex in Aghdam.

Following Aghdam city, the Italian parliamentarians are also scheduled to visit Shusha and Khankendi.

