Tajikistan slightly increases renewables capacity, IRENA says
Photo: Rogun HPP OJSC
Tajikistan maintained a high share of renewable energy in its electricity capacity in 2024, with nearly all of it generated from hydropower. The country has seen gradual growth in renewable capacity since 2015, according to IRENA.
