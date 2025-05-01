Azerbaijan-UK economic commission decides on 2026 meeting in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The 7th Meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom concluded in London with the announcement that the 8th session will be held in Baku in 2026, Trend reports.

The meeting began with a bilateral session between Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister, and Gareth Thomas, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the UK’s Department for Business and Trade.

During their talks, both parties addressed key issues on the cooperation agenda, highlighting the areas of mutual interest in energy, business development, and trade.

Following the bilateral discussions, the co-chairs of the commission, Minister Shahbazov and Minister Thomas, addressed the larger meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, which included delegations from both governments. The session resulted in the signing of the Protocol on the Outcomes of the 7th Session, outlining the next steps for the continued partnership between the two countries.