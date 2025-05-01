Azerbaijan boosts salaries of government officials - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The monthly salaries
of government officials in Azerbaijan have been increased, Trend reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has
signed a decree to amend the "Regulation on the Determination of
Monthly Official Salaries of Civil Servants."
According to the decree, the monthly salaries for positions such
as the Advisor to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Assistant
to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Assistant to the Prime
Minister, and Advisor to the Prime Minister have been set at 2,425
manat ($1,426).
