Azerbaijan boosts salaries of government officials - decree

Politics Materials 1 May 2025 16:28 (UTC +04:00)
Ali Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The monthly salaries of government officials in Azerbaijan have been increased, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a decree to amend the "Regulation on the Determination of Monthly Official Salaries of Civil Servants."

According to the decree, the monthly salaries for positions such as the Advisor to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Assistant to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Assistant to the Prime Minister, and Advisor to the Prime Minister have been set at 2,425 manat ($1,426).

