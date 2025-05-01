Kyrgyzstan’s clean energy gains shine in 2024 - IRENA
Photo: Website of the President of Kyrgyzstan
In 2024, Kyrgyzstan saw an increase in its renewable energy capacity to 3,258 MW. The overall electricity production in Kyrgyzstan also rose compared to the previous year, with hydropower plants contributing the largest portion.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy