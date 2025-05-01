Kyrgyzstan’s clean energy gains shine in 2024 - IRENA

Photo: Website of the President of Kyrgyzstan

In 2024, Kyrgyzstan saw an increase in its renewable energy capacity to 3,258 MW. The overall electricity production in Kyrgyzstan also rose compared to the previous year, with hydropower plants contributing the largest portion.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register