SOCAR announces volume of its bondholders' earnings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The next coupon payment of over $1.1 million of the second SOCAR Bonds issued by SOCAR for the domestic capital markets in 2021 was transferred to the accounts of bondholders on May 1, a source in SOCAR told Trend.

The income received by the holders of SOCAR bonds, which for nearly nine years have had the status of the most traded corporate bonds on the Baku Stock Exchange as a result of the 14th coupon payment, rose to $15.75 million (total income at the end of the circulation term will reach $22.5 million).

SOCAR Capital announces that the next coupon payment of the bonds will be made on August 1, 2025.

To note, the trading of newly issued "Green" bonds by SOCAR, aimed at supporting "green energy" projects, began on the Baku Stock Exchange as of March 7 of this year. These "Green" bonds, issued with a 5-year maturity and an annual yield of 6 percent, will pay interest on a quarterly basis. The first coupon payment is scheduled for June 7 (according to the issuance prospectus, if a coupon payment date falls on a non-working day, the payment is made on the next business day).

SOCAR Bonds can be purchased at SOCAR Bond kiosks located in ASAN Service Centers No. 1 and No. 5, as well as from officially operating investment companies in Azerbaijan.

For additional information, you can call the 1999 hotline or visit the websites socaristiqraz.az and socarcapital.az.

It was noted that official information about SOCAR Bonds can only be obtained from ASAN Service Centers No. 1–5, investment companies registered in the country, the above-mentioned hotline, and websites.