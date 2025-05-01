Azerbaijan boosts loans to small businesses in Mar. 2025

By the end of March 2025, loans granted to small enterprises (SEs) in Azerbaijan reached 1.53 billion manat ($899.9 million), marking a 2.8% increase, or 42 million manat ($24.7 million), compared to the previous month. In February 2025, loans to small businesses amounted to 1.48 billion manat ($870.5 million). During this period, the total business loan portfolio of Azerbaijani banks grew to 14.9 billion manat ($8.8 billion), reflecting a 13.1 percent rise. Additionally, the number of active small enterprises in Azerbaijan stood at 12,000 as of April 1, 2025, with many operating in sectors like trade, construction, and manufacturing.

