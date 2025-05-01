Uzbekistan reports decrease in VAT refunds for 1Q2025
Uzbekistan saw a 13.2 percent decline in VAT refunds during the first quarter of 2025, totaling 4.67 trillion sums ($424.5 million). This drop marks a significant contrast to the 28.5 percent increase observed during the same period in 2024, with key sectors such as industry and exports contributing to the reduced refunds.
