Uzbekistan reports decrease in VAT refunds for 1Q2025

Uzbekistan saw a 13.2 percent decline in VAT refunds during the first quarter of 2025, totaling 4.67 trillion sums ($424.5 million). This drop marks a significant contrast to the 28.5 percent increase observed during the same period in 2024, with key sectors such as industry and exports contributing to the reduced refunds.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register