EBRD, French energy company power up Uzbekistan’s green energy future

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 1 Voltalia, a French renewable energy company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Urgench in Uzbekistan to develop human capital through a new nationally accredited training program in renewables, Trend reports.

Co-financed by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), this initiative aims to equip young graduates at Bachelor's and Master's levels with the technical skills needed to thrive in the growing renewable energy sector in Uzbekistan

The program, set to launch in September 2025, will offer a comprehensive curriculum blending theoretical knowledge with practical experience, preparing young professionals for critical technical roles in the green energy transition. This initiative comes in response to the increasing demand for skilled workers as Uzbekistan accelerates its shift toward sustainable and renewable energy sources.

The EBRD, together with Voltalia, plays a key role in this initiative, reaffirming its commitment to sustainable investments and local expertise development to transform Uzbekistan's energy sector. This partnership supports the EBRD's goals of promoting private sector involvement, advancing the green economy transition, and developing human capital to achieve the country's long-term development objectives.

Voltalia is an international player in renewable energies. The Group produces and sells electricity from its wind, solar, hydro, biomass, and storage facilities. It has 3.3 GW of capacity in operation and under construction, and a portfolio of projects under development with a total capacity of 17.4 GW