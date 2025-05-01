US boosts non-oil imports from Azerbaijan in 1Q2025

With $133.7 million, Azerbaijan's trade operations with the US experienced decline in the first quarter of this year. However, export to the US hit milestone by a growth of $3.4 million (27.3 percent) compared to the same period in 2024. Meanwhile, during the reporting period, Azerbaijan's non-oil exports to the US took a nosedive by 10.5 times, landing on $15.7 million

