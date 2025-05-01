Kazakhstan's refinery official details struggles in oil product export (Exclusive)

Photo: KazMunayGas

Private refineries in Kazakhstan are facing challenges in exporting oil products, particularly straight-run gasoline, due to export restrictions, according to Timur Batrymbetov, General Director of Aktobe Refinery. Despite producing high-quality products, Kazakh refineries are hindered by these limitations, which impede industry growth. Batrymbetov suggests allowing export with a state duty payment, similar to practices in Russia, where mini-refineries can export to neighboring countries like Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan under such terms. He urges the Kazakh government to reassess regulations to support private refiners and boost export potential. The issue was discussed at the Caspian and Central Asia Trading and Oil Logistics Forum held in Baku in April.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register