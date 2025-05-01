KazMunayGas faces production slowdown at Tengiz and Kashagan fields

Photo: KazMunayGas

In 2024, KMG's oil production at Tengiz decreased due to scheduled repairs. Production at Kashagan also dropped, primarily due to planned maintenance. However, production at Karachaganak increased, contributing to overall growth. KMG's total oil and gas condensate output saw a slight increase for the year.

