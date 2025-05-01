Iran strives to establish railway corridor between ECO countries
Photo: Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran
The article narrates about Iran's plans to commission a railway corridor between the ECO members. As Advisor to the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Amin Taraffo said, it's planned to commission the corridor before the meeting of the ministers of road and transport of the ECO members to be held in Iran's Mashhad. He added that this project can significantly contribute to the increase in freight transport and transit
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy