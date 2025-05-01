Iran strives to establish railway corridor between ECO countries

Photo: Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran

The article narrates about Iran's plans to commission a railway corridor between the ECO members. As Advisor to the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of Iran Amin Taraffo said, it's planned to commission the corridor before the meeting of the ministers of road and transport of the ECO members to be held in Iran's Mashhad. He added that this project can significantly contribute to the increase in freight transport and transit

