IMF upgrades Uzbekistan’s GDP growth forecast for 2025-2026

The IMF has upped the ante on Uzbekistan’s 2025 GDP growth forecast, now pegging it at 5.9 percent, a notch above the previous 5.7 percent, and has also tweaked the 2026 forecast to 5.8 percent. Even with inflation nipping at our heels and the tax system throwing us a curveball, the country’s economy is still on the fast track to success.

