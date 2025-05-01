2025 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics kicks off in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ The opening ceremony of the 2025 European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

The event, taking place on May 1-4 at the National Gymnastics Arena, saw the flags of the participating countries brought into the arena during the opening.

Following this, Farid Gayibov, the Minister of Youth and Sports and Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, delivered an opening speech.

Subsequently, the national anthem of Azerbaijan was played.

The opening was followed by a spectacular show program. On the first day of the competition, individual events were held. In the senior category, gymnasts performed with hoops and balls. Azerbaijan was represented in the individual competition by Govhar Ibrahimova and Kamilla Seyidzade.

Notably, over 170 gymnasts from 25 countries are competing in the European Cup.

