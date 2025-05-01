Georgia’s growth set to ease after strong 2024, says IMF

Georgia’s economy is on track to post the highest growth rate in the Caucasus and Central Asia in 2024, according to the IMF’s latest forecast. While expansion is expected to moderate over the next two years, the country is projected to continue outperforming regional peers, especially among oil-importing economies.

