Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attend “Only Culture” musical and artistic program (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1.​ People's Artist of Azerbaijan Eyyub Yagubov took to the stage at the Opera Studio of the Baku Academy of Music, showcasing a musical and artistic program called “Only Culture” that truly hit the nail on the head, Trend reports.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and President of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event dedicated to the memory of the renowned poet and playwright Huseyn Javid.

In the tapestry of the performance, Eyyub Yagubov and his fellow artists wove a spellbinding narrative, intertwining the enchanting threads of music, the melodious whispers of songs, and the profound echoes of poetry.

