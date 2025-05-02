Azerbaijan's Baku inaugurates International Carpet Forum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2.​ The International Carpet Forum opened at the Baku Business Center, bringing together leading specialists, designers, manufacturers, and researchers from the carpet industry, Trend reports.

The forum is being held as part of the International Carpet Festival, organized by the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration and “Azerkhalcha” OJSC, with the support of the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), running from May 2–4.

Speakers at the forum include Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC and Honored Art Worker Emin Mammadov, Chairman of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration Rufat Mahmud, and Deputy Executive Director of AZPROMO Tural Hajili.

The forum's program features plenary sessions, themed panel discussions, B2B meetings, and special sections for young researchers, with participants from Azerbaijan, Georgia, Latvia, Turkmenistan, Japan, Kyrgyzstan, Romania, the UK, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

On May 3-4, the festival will continue on the historic streets of Icherisheher. Ancient caravanserais and public squares will host carpet exhibitions, master classes, interactive theater performances, and musical events. Representatives from different countries will showcase their national carpet-weaving traditions, and national pavilions of participating countries will be operating. The art exhibitions will also feature works by masters such as Eldar Mikayilzade, Aydan Salakhova, Samira Allahverdiyeva, Faig Ahmad, and others, alongside various colorful and interactive performances.

The main goal of the festival is to promote Azerbaijani carpet art on a global scale, to showcase its rich heritage and future development potential, and to encourage the exchange of experience and skills with international carpet-making experts.

The festival coincides with the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the 15th anniversary of Azerbaijani traditional carpet weaving being added to the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Further details on the festival program can be found at: https://bakucarpetfest.az

